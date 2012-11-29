10 Accessories That Every Guy Should Have This Holiday Season

Photo: Shutterstock.com
While men should avoid shopping for suits and attire online, the web is a great place to shop for accessories and one-size-fits-all gear.We’ve found some of the coolest accessories for men this holiday season. From a weekend watch to leather touchscreen gloves, here are all of the accessories you didn’t know you needed but can’t live without.
Sure, you have a professional-looking watch that you wear throughout the work week, but what do you wear on your wrist on the weekends?
The weekend calls for different attire, and that's when you need a durable, rugged, sporty-looking watch that you can pair with jeans, loafers, and more casual clothes. It also needs to be water- and shock-resistant if you plan to wear it for a long time.
The Citizen Men's AT2095-07E Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch has a 42-millimetre-wide stainless steel face, black rubber band, and is water-resistant up to 330 feet deep.
Price: $210 on Amazon
Every man needs a pair of nice leather gloves. They're chic, masculine, and warm.
The Men's Touchscreen Casual Leather Gloves from L.L. Bean allow you to use your iPhone while still wearing the gloves. They're also attractive-looking and warm (they're lined with fleece).
Price: $59.95 on L.L. Bean
Nothing will make you look tougher than cufflinks made from actual bullets.
The .45 Colt Nickel Bullet Cufflinks are made from recycled (fired) bullets from a .45 Colt.
Eyewear says just as much about your personal style as the suit or shoes you're wearing, so it's important to find cool glasses that make a statement about who you are.
These Crane glasses are classic frames with a surprising twist: they are Mallard green. They're made from polycarbonate, the most impact-resistant material on the market.
If you purchase glasses from Warby Parker, you can get that warm fuzzy feeling you get from knowing that you did something good in the world; for every pair of glasses purchased, Warby Parker donates a pair of glasses to someone in need.
Price: $95 on Warby Parker
If you want to earn a promotion and be taken seriously, it's important to look stylish and composed at work.
Paul Stewart's Fitzwilliam Cap-Toe shoe is a versatile leather shoe that's made in England. It's well-made and stylish, and it's the type of shoe that might get you a promotion.
Price: $678 at Paul Stuart
Burberry is synonymous with classic luxury. A cashmere Burberry scarf is both warm and elegant and will make a statement.
Price: $395 at Nordstrom
You need sunglasses in the winter too.
These stylish Paul Smith 'Barrick' polarised Aviator Sunglasses have polarised lenses with 100% UV protection. They're made in Italy and are very high quality.
Price: $355 at Nordstrom
No other company can compete in the comfortable shoe category more than UGG Australia.
Ugg Australia's Men's Ascot Slippers are made with Australian sheepskin and lined with fleece. They also have a rubber sole so they're more durable than other slippers.
Price: $100-$120 on Amazon
Treat yourself to a pair of soft, warm cashmere socks this winter. Your feet will thank you.
Price: $39 on Amazon
Winter means donning a cap every time you set foot outside, and you're entitled to a fresh hat this season.
The Polo Ralph Lauren 'Classic Lux' Merino Wool Knit Cap is a classic winter hat that's made from Merino wool.
Price: $42 at Nordstrom
