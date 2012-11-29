10 Accessories That Every Guy Should Have This Holiday Season

Sure, you have a professional-looking watch that you wear throughout the work week, but what do you wear on your wrist on the weekends?

The weekend calls for different attire, and that's when you need a durable, rugged, sporty-looking watch that you can pair with jeans, loafers, and more casual clothes. It also needs to be water- and shock-resistant if you plan to wear it for a long time.

The Citizen Men's AT2095-07E Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch has a 42-millimetre-wide stainless steel face, black rubber band, and is water-resistant up to 330 feet deep.

Price: $210 on Amazon