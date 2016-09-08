A bizarre 'Grease' fan theory has resurfaced online -- and it's causing mayhem

Three years ago, a ‘Grease’ fan took to the Internet to posit a bizarre theory: What if Sandy Olsson — the goody two-shoes turned leather-clad vixen played by Olivia Newton John — was actually dead for the entire duration of the movie?

The theory, originally shared by Redditor atomicbolt in 2013, has recently resurfaced on social media, the Daily Mail reports, causing a ruckus among dedicated fans of the 1978 movie musical.

The theory stems from one of Danny’s lyrics in the song “Summer Nights.” As he describes his summer with Sandy, he sings, “saved her life / she nearly drowned.”

Atomicbolt suggests that maybe Sandy actually did drown.

“As she drowned, her brain deprived of oxygen, she had a vivid coma fantasy involved her summer fling with Danny, where they shared a magical year of high school together,” the Redditor wrote. “The entire movie was a drowning woman’s coma fantasy.”

The theory also offers an explanation for the movie’s strange ending, when Danny and Sandy quite literally fly into the sky (perhaps to heaven?) in a red convertible.

The controversial theory’s resurgence was further fuelled when actress Sarah Michelle Gellar posted about it on her official Facebook page on Wednesday:

Upon discovering the theory, many fans were in shock.

“WHAT?! Never ever crossed my mind,” wrote one commenter on Gellar’s post. “Now I will never be able to watch Grease the same way ever again!”

“I don’t think my day or my life will be the same after this,” said another.

Others didn’t take kindly to this new interpretation of a classic.

“Why do people have to come up with this stuff?” one Facebook commenter lamented. “Why can’t a movie just be a movie without someone wearing a hat made of tin foil while hiding in their parent’s basement, making up this crap?”

The theory is definitely out there — but maybe it’s not the most unbelievable thing about ‘Grease.’ Would Sandy really change everything about herself, buy expensive-looking leather pants, and start smoking cigarettes just to win over a high school crush? Please.

