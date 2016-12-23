Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely from Duke basketball after kicking another opponent

Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely from the Duke University basketball team after kicking another opponent, head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced in a statement on Thursday.
On Wednesday night in the first half against Elon, Allen kicked his leg out as Elon’s Steven Santa Ana drove to the basket. Allen received a technical, and afterwards had a meltdown on the bench. He was benched to start the second half.
On Thursday, Krzyzewksi released the following statement:
Duke announces indefinite suspension from competition for Grayson Allen. pic.twitter.com/zLvQb1kKRt
Here’s the play:
Allen, who is a junior, has been involved in numerous tripping and kicking incidents throughout his college career. After the latest, Coach K had had enough.
