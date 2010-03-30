Graydon Carter: Print Is Alive And Kickin'

Graydon is keeping the faith.

Graydon Carter, the editor in chief of Conde Nast’s Vanity Fair, wrote a piece for Mediaweek about the future of the print business. Yes, he understands “what all the fuss is about” in the digital revolution.But he notes that VanityFair.com’s longer articles routinely “top the Most Popular list,” and the magazine’s circulation is up (although that is partially thanks to Conde Nast’s super cheap subscription deals).



Graydon adds that although reading habits have changed, people still want high-quality journalism.

He’s right: They do. But its form, and how much readers are willing to pay for it, is still evolving.

Here’s Graydon at Mediaweek:

You could argue that the magazine is as brilliant an invention as anything Apple will come up with. We take glorious stories, combine them with arresting photography, illustration and design, along with stunning advertising images, and bundle the whole thing into a package that is inexpensive, easy to use and available almost anywhere. (We’ll even deliver it to your door.) It can be passed on afterward or recycled. And you don’t need instructions or batteries.

It’s surprising (or maybe not?) that Graydon doesn’t mention in his piece that Vanity Fair is planning on releasing their iPad app in June. No price points for that app have been announced yet.

