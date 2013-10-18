Graydon Carter Confirms Vanity Fair's 'Epic Takedown' Article On Gwyneth Paltrow Is Running

Vanity Fair Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair a whopping 5 times.

She even used to live next door to the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Graydon Carter — but the two are no longer on neighborly terms.

After learning the magazine was working on a story about her back in September, Paltrow sent an email to friends asking them not to co-operate.

“Vanity Fair is threatening to put me on the cover of their magazine,” Paltrow wrote to her celebrity friends, including this month’s cover star, Jay Z. “If you are asked for quotes or comments, please decline. Also, I recommend you all never do this magazine again.”

The actress was reportedly worried that the magazine would paint her in the same negative light as they have other recent cover stars, such as Brad Pitt’s behind-the-scenes problems on “World War Z.”

But Paltrow’s email, which was leaked to the public, did not help matters.

Cindy Ord/Getty Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter says the Gwyneth profile will run, despite her best efforts to stop it.

“Well, she sort of forced my hand,” Carter recently explained to The Times of London.

“We started a story on her,” Carter continued. “We have a very good writer and it’ll run.”

Us Weekly reports the unauthorised article is expected to be an “epic takedown.”

“Some famous people believe that they live in a cone of celebrity that protects them,” explains Carter, who has been at the helm of the publication since 1992. “But it doesn’t really exist anymore in LA unless they stay in.”

He continued, “We wouldn’t be doing our job if there wasn’t a little bit of tension between Vanity Fair and its subjects,” Carter has previosuly stated. “In any given week, I can expect to hear from a disgruntled subject in Hollywood, Washington, or on Wall Street. That’s the nature of the beast.”

