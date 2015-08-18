This man captures aerial photos of the most exquisite vacation spots in the world

Kim Renfro
Maroubra Bay Swimmers Grey Malin beach photographywww.graymalin.com

Beach photos are a dime a dozen on Instagram.

But photographer Grey Malin serves up spectacular scenes of beaches and pools that turn the genre into art.

Malin’s aerial shots of vacationers can make beach scenes look like playful, colourful wallpaper patterns or storybook illustrations. He even hops in a helicopter sometimes to get his shots.

There’s something soothing about the way the photos come out — in fact, they’re similar to the equally addictive Instagram trend of knolling.

Malin’s most popular works feature aerial beach scenes, quirky animals, and a smorgasbord of colours. His Instagram account reaches nearly a quarter of a million users per day. 

Let’s dive in to see what makes Malin so successful. 

This is Grey Malin, the brilliant photographer behind the camera.

www.graymalin.com

Malin has cultivated a brand based on a lifestyle of passion, inspiration, and adventure.

To capture his popular beach scenes, Malin travels to many different countries.

Italy and Australia are home to some of the most iconic shots.

This one is from a series done at Congee Beach, located in Sydney.

Malin's knack for framing wave patters is uncanny.

He calls this aerial shot of sunbathers 'Beach Sprinkles.'

His focus on brightly coloured and uniquely shaped beach umbrellas embraces the whimsical side of beach life.

Precise rows of umbrellas make for stunning patterns.

This blue and white colour scheme comes from Miami.

Malin uses balloons for surreal shots of oceans and pools, as seen in the next six photos from the ongoing 'Up and Away' collection.

No -- those aren't photoshopped emojis. Just brightly coloured Mylar balloons!

The pink flamingos in this shot look gorgeous against the teal ocean background.

'Balloons are a universal symbol of celebration, happiness and joy.' - Grey Malin

Source

Yes. Pineapple Mylar balloons exist, too.

This post appeared on Malin's Instagram on Father's Day

Malin's Instagram account is full of shots featuring fun food and drinks with gorgeous backgrounds.

It's hard to say which is more appealing, the doughnut or the beach.

Malin uses the hashtag #LaDolceVita during his travels up and down the coasts of Italy.

The sweet life, indeed.

Malin's Instagram also features his photographs as displayed in homes across the globe.

Source

This trio of framed beach photos looks phenomenal.

Source

Those accent lamps perfectly match the shade of blue found in Malin's ocean photos.

Another one of Malin's series is titled 'Poolside, Mediterranean.' The next three shots are among his most popular on Instagram.

Malin describes the 'Poolside' series as 'a neon-hued revamp shot atop the pristine waters of a resort pool.'

The glamorous collection was photographed at the Le Méridien Beach Hotel in Spain.

Naturally, many of Malin's iconic photos have been turned into merchandise for the summer-lovers of the world.

The phone cases are a top seller.

The napkin collection based on Malin's balloon series is also a big hit.

There was even a limited edition run of these meta beach towels featuring Malin's ocean scenes.

In early 2015, Malin collaborated with Sperry for a series of patterned summer shoes

Learn more about the shoes here.

Clearly, Malin's summer settings are capturing the imagination of Instagram users everywhere.

Follow him today, and enjoy a daily escape into Malin's wonderful world of adventure.

If liking Malin's Instagram photos isn't enough, you can buy prints and follow his lifestyle blog here.

