This man captures aerial photos of the most exquisite vacation spots in the world

Beach photos are a dime a dozen on Instagram.
But photographer Grey Malin serves up spectacular scenes of beaches and pools that turn the genre into art.
Malin’s aerial shots of vacationers can make beach scenes look like playful, colourful wallpaper patterns or storybook illustrations. He even hops in a helicopter sometimes to get his shots.
There’s something soothing about the way the photos come out — in fact, they’re similar to the equally addictive Instagram trend of knolling.
Malin’s most popular works feature aerial beach scenes, quirky animals, and a smorgasbord of colours. His Instagram account reaches nearly a quarter of a million users per day.
Let’s dive in to see what makes Malin so successful.
Malin has cultivated a brand based on a lifestyle of passion, inspiration, and adventure.
His focus on brightly coloured and uniquely shaped beach umbrellas embraces the whimsical side of beach life.
Malin uses balloons for surreal shots of oceans and pools, as seen in the next six photos from the ongoing 'Up and Away' collection.
Another one of Malin's series is titled 'Poolside, Mediterranean.' The next three shots are among his most popular on Instagram.
Malin describes the 'Poolside' series as 'a neon-hued revamp shot atop the pristine waters of a resort pool.'
Naturally, many of Malin's iconic photos have been turned into merchandise for the summer-lovers of the world.
If liking Malin's Instagram photos isn't enough, you can buy prints and follow his lifestyle blog here.
