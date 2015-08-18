This man captures aerial photos of the most exquisite vacation spots in the world

Beach photos are a dime a dozen on Instagram.

But photographer Grey Malin serves up spectacular scenes of beaches and pools that turn the genre into art.

Malin’s aerial shots of vacationers can make beach scenes look like playful, colourful wallpaper patterns or storybook illustrations. He even hops in a helicopter sometimes to get his shots.

There’s something soothing about the way the photos come out — in fact, they’re similar to the equally addictive Instagram trend of knolling.

Malin’s most popular works feature aerial beach scenes, quirky animals, and a smorgasbord of colours. His Instagram account reaches nearly a quarter of a million users per day.

Let’s dive in to see what makes Malin so successful.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.