A photographer captured NYC’s most glamorous dogs picnicking in Central Park and sunbathing on top of skyscrapers

His series “Dogs of New York City” humanizes pups as they experience the Big Apple, “where dogs have such a unique and joyful role in city life,” Malin told Insider. ‘Welcome to New York.’ Gray Malin Malin said has always been inspired by the “charming, luxurious, and iconic” New York City. “This project allowed me to highlight some of the most famous spots in the city that are widely cherished, showing a close-up and stylized look at these locations through my playful lens,” Malin said.

On a hot day in June, Malin and his crew lugged props and accessories from location to location around the city while coordinating transportation for all the dogs. ‘Sightseeing, Top of the Rock.’ Gray Malin Malin shot the entire project in one day, he said. “It ended up being such a successful shoot, but I will admit it was a bit intimidating ahead of time,” Malin said.

While the day was hectic, the dogs were not, Malin said. ‘Shopping Spree, Bergdorf Goodman.’ Gray Malin Malin said his crew cast dogs from private owners and professional trainers were on-site during the shoot to keep them happy. “Luckily, the dogs were exceptionally well behaved and excellently trained so it was truly a pleasure working with them,” Malin said.

Going up 70 floors with 24 people and 14 dogs in tow made the Top of the Rock the hardest location to shoot, Malin said. But the photographer said it resulted in one of his favorite photos from the series. ‘Sunbathers, Top of The Rock.’ Gray Malin The shoot began around 4 a.m., Malin said, adding that it was “a bit chaotic.”

“Since the dogs were so well behaved and professional, they were the least of my worries,” Malin said of the early-morning shoot. ‘Rainbow Room, Rockefeller Center.’ Gray Malin The key to working with dogs is patience, Malin said.

Also in the morning, Malin’s crew had the dogs walk around in front of the Bergdorf Goodman entrance, he said. ‘Spotted at Bergdorf Goodman.’ Gray Malin Some shots, like this one, are supposed to feel simultaneously simple and elevated, Malin said.

Malin’s favorite location on this shoot was Central Park, which he called “a playground for all New Yorkers” – including many dogs. ‘Picnic Pup, Central Park.’ Gray Malin “The German Shorthaired Pointer in this shot saved the day,” Malin said of the Central Park shoot, adding that this was the only dog who could clamp down on the thick baguette for long enough to get this shot.

Malin said hot spots like Rockefeller Center and Central Park remind him of family trips to New York City when he was a kid. ‘Pool Day, Rockefeller Center.’ Gray Malin Growing up in Dallas, Texas, Malin said his family visited New York City and knew it for its iconic hotspots like the Plaza Hotel, Bergdorf Goodman, and Rockefeller Center.

He says he wanted to bring these memories to life “whimsically.” ‘Picnic Party, Central Park.’ Gray Malin “I love creating work that is timeless and I often use a filter on my images to evoke a retro and vintage feeling,” he added.

The dogs’ retro accessories like these chic sunglasses add to the feeling of nostalgia, Malin said. ‘Live from New York, Rockefeller Center.’ Gray Malin “They add a sense of character and personality,” he added.