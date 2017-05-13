This $379 weighted blanket could help you sleep better and feel less stressed

Sitting underneath a Gravity blanket is like receiving a really gentle hug.

The weighted blanket is plush, large enough to envelop your whole body, and is designed to feel like about 10% of your body weight.

Gravity is a Kickstarter project developed on the idea that a weighted blanket can reduce anxiety and help you sleep better — sort of like how a thunder vest works for dogs. There’s some science to back that premise up, but that doesn’t even really matter: The blanket is just plain comforting.

I used the blanket for only a few minutes and felt the effects, and Gravity already has more than 14,000 backers on Kickstarter. In fact, the company beat its $A29,246 goal in just 45 minutes, and has now raised more than $A3.81 million on Kickstarter.

Here’s what it’s like to snuggle up with the Gravity blanket.

For now, the Gravity blanket isn't intended to be a bedspread -- it's meant to be a blanket just for you. The blanket measures about six feet by four feet. Gravity Gravity comes in three different weights: 2.2kgs for people who weigh 45kg to 68kg, 9kg for people in the 69kg to 90kg range, and 11kgs for those who weigh 90kgs or more. Gravity While the inside of the Gravity blanket looks and feels a bit like a bean bag, the outside is a soft micro-fleece. Gravity The company cites research that weighted blankets can increase serotonin and melatonin levels, and decreases cortisol levels. Gravity Source: Gravity This helps you sleep better and feel less stressed, the company says. Gravity Source: Gravity Gravity will eventually cost $A379, but by backing the company's Kickstarter campaign now, you can get a blanket for about $A257. Gravity The company expects the Gravity blanket to be in the hands of its Kickstarter backers by Fall 2017. Gravity As with any Kickstarter campaign, pledge at your own risk. For more information on the Gravity blanket, check out the company's campaign page.

