New 'Gravity' Trailer Gives A Terrifying Look At The Worst-Case Scenario For Any Astronaut

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for lost-in-space film “Gravity.”



The new trailer gives an in-depth look at any astronaut’s worst nightmare — having something go terribly wrong on a routine space trip.

Sandra Bullock’s character, Dr. Ryan Stone, is literally getting thrown around in space, and there’s nothing she can do as she’s getting pulled farther and farther out into the unknown.

George Clooney also stars in the film directed by Alfonso Cuarón (“Children of Men”).

“Gravity” opens in theatres October 4.

