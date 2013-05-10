The First 'Gravity' Trailer Shows George Clooney In Space

We’ve been waiting for “Gravity” for a long time, but the first trailer for the film is finally here.

The Alfonso Cuaron-directed space adventure was originally set to debut last November, but was pushed back last May.

The film was originally set to feature Angelina Jolie and Robert Downey Jr. Instead, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney star as two astronauts stranded in space.

Last year, Bullock said she and Clooney won’t be wearing any makeup in the film.

Here’s the description for the film via Warner Bros.:

“Bullock plays Dr. Ryan Stone, a brilliant medical engineer on her first shuttle mission, with veteran astronaut Matt Kowalsky (Clooney) in command of his last flight before retiring. But on a seemingly routine spacewalk, disaster strikes. The shuttle is destroyed, leaving Stone and Kowalsky completely alone—tethered to nothing but each other and spiraling out into the blackness.”

“Gravity” hits US theatres October 4.

Here’s a poster Warner Bros. released for the film:

Warner Bros.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.