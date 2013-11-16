'Gravity'-Inspired Movie Trailer Shows Everyone's Nightmare Of Getting Trapped In IKEA

Making a trip to IKEA can be a real nightmare — the furniture giant is known for massive stores with layouts that are meant to disorient customers and trap them inside for longer than they planned to be there.

This fake movie trailer posted on YouTube earlier this week is a play on the popular movie “Gravity,” but as Jezebel points out, it’s “several times more terrifying” than the real thing.

The trailer makes getting trapped in an IKEA seem pretty similar to being lost in outer space: “At over 364,000 square feet, there is no sense of direction, no silence, bad cell service … Life in IKEA is impossible.”

With 332 stores in 38 countries, hundreds of millions of people experience this kind of terror every year.

