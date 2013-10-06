30 Photos From 'Gravity' That Make You Feel Like You're In Space

Warner Bros.’ hugely-anticipated space film “Gravity” opened in theatres Friday, October 4.

Every trailer for the film assured us of one thing.

We don’t want to get lost in space. It’s. Absolutely. Terrifying.

Director Alfonso Cuarón (“Children of Men”) waited four-and-a-half years for the right technology to exist to make his space odyssey, according to his September cover issue of Variety.

His first theatrical release in seven years, this time Cuarón teamed up with his son Jonás to bring the space epic to the big screen.

The movie follows the events of a simple routine mission on the International Space Station (ISS) gone wrong.

Inspired by The Kessler Syndrome, a theory that predicts a giant domino effect could occur if space debris in low orbit started colliding, we follow Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) and astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) as they battle to get back home to Earth.

Many of us at the Business Insider office have already seen the film, and loved it.

Warner Bros. has released a lot of big, beautiful photos for the film. It’s absolutely gorgeous.

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.