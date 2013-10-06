30 Photos From 'Gravity' That Make You Feel Like You're In Space

Warner Bros.’ hugely-anticipated space film “Gravity” opened in theatres Friday, October 4.
Every trailer for the film assured us of one thing.
We don’t want to get lost in space. It’s. Absolutely. Terrifying.
Director Alfonso Cuarón (“Children of Men”) waited four-and-a-half years for the right technology to exist to make his space odyssey, according to his September cover issue of Variety.
His first theatrical release in seven years, this time Cuarón teamed up with his son Jonás to bring the space epic to the big screen.
The movie follows the events of a simple routine mission on the International Space Station (ISS) gone wrong.
Inspired by The Kessler Syndrome, a theory that predicts a giant domino effect could occur if space debris in low orbit started colliding, we follow Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) and astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) as they battle to get back home to Earth.
Many of us at the Business Insider office have already seen the film, and loved it.
Warner Bros. has released a lot of big, beautiful photos for the film. It’s absolutely gorgeous.
Warning: Minor spoilers ahead.
To capture the beauty on screen of Earth from space, the crew was able to obtain photographs and film of NASA from the real ISS.
Director Alfonso Cuarón spent four-and-a-half years making his space odyssey along with son Jonás Cuarón.
All spacewalk scenes you see on screen are mostly digital except for the actors' faces, according to visual effects supervisor Tim Webber.
The film's plot was inspired by the Kessler Syndrome, a 1978 proposal that predicted beginning in the year 2000, space debris above Earth could hinder our abilities to explore space and use satellites.
'Gravity' looks at a potential worst-case scenario that could occur if debris in low orbit around Earth were to build up and start colliding.
Cuaron and his son didn't want the film to simply look like any another sci-fi environment in space ...
'The concept was always to do this movie in 3D because we wanted people to be truly immersed in the imagery as well as the narrative,' says Jonás Cuarón.
'You're going to be feeling like you are abandoned in space and untethered,' says executive producer Nikki Penny. 'It would be really hard for somebody to watch this and not feel like they're there.'
Other than the impressive visuals, Cuaron uses music in place of sound or to make viewers believe they're hearing sound in space during some of the most traumatic moments.
'They were using vibrations and low frequencies to subtly underpin the action, so you feel the impacts without hearing them in the traditional sense.' says composer Steven Price.
In addition, to 'blur the line between music and sound,' director Cuarón told Price not to use any percussion in the music to add to the suspense of floating through space.
... in reality, she spent the majority of her time alone filming in a box that was little more than 20 ft tall and 10 ft wide.
Bullock would spend anywhere from 9-10 hours in what came to be known as the 'Light Box' or 'Sandy's Cage' only being able to communicate through a headset.
According to the director, other than a heart-pounding journey into space, Stone's struggle is a metaphor for anyone 'who has to overcome adversity in life.'
'It was always important to us that the central character be a woman, because we felt there was an understated but vital correlation of her being a maternal presence against the backdrop of Mother Earth,' says Jonás.
