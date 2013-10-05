'Gravity' Is Going To Have A Killer Opening Weekend At The Box Office

It’s only Friday, but it already looks like the box office has a clear winner this weekend in Warner Bros.’ space epic “Gravity.”

After receiving rave reviews — the film is sitting at 98% on film review site Rotten Tomatoes — the Sandra Bullock and George Clooney movie is expected to make north of $40 million over the weekend according to estimates from BoxOffice.com.

That would be great news for Warner Bros. who spent anywhere from $US80–$100 million on the costly space adventure.

Fandango says 91% of its “Gravity” sales are for 3D screenings.

Things aren’t looking as well for this week’s other big new release, Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake’s gambling thriller, “Runner, Runner.”

The movie is getting ravaged by critics, hovering at 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Currently, the film is expected to come in third this weekend behind “Gravity” and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” with $US11 million.

The FOX film from director Brad Furman (“The Lincoln Lawyer”) cost an estimated $US30 million.

