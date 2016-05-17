A gravity defying robot can climb walls like it's nothing

Remember that remote-controlled toy car you had when you were little? Well, there’s a new robot car that takes it to the next level. Disney Research and ETH Zurich teamed up to build the VertiGo — a robot that uses two tiltable propellers to help it climb up walls.
