This gravity-defying iPhone charging dock is the coolest smartphone accessory [28% off]

The “Bobine” is the coolest iPhone accessory out there.

This gadget is a two-in-one charger and docking station for your iPhone. It works almost like a paper clip, bending in any direction so you can stare at your phone screen head-on as it charges.

The bendable wire is 24 inches long. You can fix it in any position, and adjust the height and angle.

Plus, you’ll be able to use your iPhone hands-free (and even use it as a tripod to take the perfect selfie!).

“Bobine” Flexible iPhone Charging Dock: $US35.00 $US24.99 [28% off]

