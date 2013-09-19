Gravity-Defying Cat Jumps Up Walls In Slow-Motion

This great video from The Slow Mo Guys shows how their cat does a “double-jump” to climb straight walls. The video was shot at 2,500 frames per second (100 times slower than real time).

The cat, named Lloyd, looks like it’s straight walking up the fence. The slow-mo starts at 45 second mark:

The video is from 2011, but we just found it so we thought we’d share it with you.

