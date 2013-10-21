'Gravity' Continues To Dominate The Box Office For 3 Weeks Straight

No scare fest or ’80s stars could pull “

Gravity” down at theatres.

Though “Carrie” and Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Escape Plan” didn’t bomb, they had no chance against Alfonso Cuaron’s giant.

In three weekends, domestically, the space beauty has made $US170.6 million.

It’s one thing for a movie to hold the box office for a few weekends; however, it’s another thing for a movie to dominate theatres with such a strong hold.

Week after week, hasn’t seen a massive drop in ticket sales.

Opening weekend: $US55.8 million

Second weekend: $US43.2 million

Third weekend: $US31 million

Though it probably helps that most people are seeing the film in 3D or IMAX 3D, we’re not sure the last time a film has had that strong a hold with audiences at theatres.

The Warner Bros. film is now on its way to $US300 million overseas.

Knocked out of the top 10 this week were Ron Howard’s racing car film “Rush” ($72 million), bomb “Machete Kills” ($6.4 million), Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut “Don Jon” ($24 million), and Fox Searchlight’s romcom, “Baggage Claim” ($20 million).

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. “Insidious 2” rounds out the top 10 with $US1.5 million. This has been a long run in the top 10 for a horror film that’s been out for six weeks. Worldwide, the film has now made $US118 million. That’s officially more than the original movie made from two years ago.

9. Gambling bomb “Runner Runner” holds on in its third weekend making $US1.6 million. The Fox movie which cost an estimated $US30 million has picked up overseas making 68% of its total gross there.

8. WikiLeaks’ movie “The Fifth Estate” narrowly missed making the top 10 this week with an awful $US1.7 million opening weekend. The DreamWorks / Disney collaboration starring Benedict Cumberbatch bombed. It cost an estimated $US28 million to put out. Don’t count on overseas gross to carry this film. It’s performing just as bad there.

7. James Gandolfini’s “Enough Said” jumped up four spots this weekend making $US1.8 million after being added in 151 theatres. The Fox Searchlight film has made $US10.8 million.

6. Hugh Jackman’s “Prisoners” performance continues to keep him in the top 10 earning $US2 million. After five weekends, the film has stalled around $US60 million domestically. After a lot of buzz, the movie is really close to breaking $US100 million worldwide.

5. “Escape Plan” starring Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger took in an underwhelming $US9.8 million. The movie is being fairly-well received by moviegoers, however, it just seems like the film was really released in the wrong decade. Though the two stars would

never

have been caught dead working together in the ’80s, that’s when this film would have shined. Today, unless these two stars are working on “Rocky” or “Terminator” films, they better stick to the “Expendables” franchise.

4. Sony’s animated picture “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” continues to sit at the top of the box office with another $US10 million. Since no other kid films are out until November (“Free Bird”), it’s easy for “Cloudy 2” to stay in a peak spot.

3. The Kimberly Peirce “Carrie” remake made $US17 million opening weekend. Compared to other horror films this year — “The Conjuring” / “Insidious 2” — that’s kind of low. The movie was a well-done update of the classic Stephen King novel that sent across a poignant message about bullying to today’s teens.

2. Tom Hanks and “Captain Phillips” just barely steal second from “Scary Carrie” earning $US17.3 million. The Sony picture has made $US62 million worldwide in its two weeks.

1. What else is there to say about “Gravity“? For the third week in a row the Warner Bros.’ film has killed it at the box office making $US31 million. Next week, the film will be going up against Ridley Scott’s “The Counselor” and “Bad Grandpa” so it most likely has at least one more good weekend in it before the November onslaught of films arrives.

