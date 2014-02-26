Here's What's Inside The 'Gravity' Blu-Ray Combo Pack

Oscar-nominated “Gravity” is out on Blu-Ray and DVD today ahead of the Academy Awards Sunday.

We were able to get an early copy of the film and check out the special features.

It took director Alfonso Cuarón four years to bring the movie starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney to screen.

Basically anything you want to know about the making of the movie is included in the Blu-Ray features. You get to see the lightbox where Bullock spent up to 11 hours a day filming and much of the previsualization shots used to set the film in motion. You also have the option to watch the film in a silent space version.

Here are the special features found on the Blu-Ray disc:

BEHIND THE SCENES

It Began With A Story — How “Gravity” was adapted to the big screen from Alfonso Curaon and Jonas Cuaron’s screenplay. It’s worth noting the original screenplay was titled “A Space Suspense in 3D,” but that the entire film as you see it was all in the original script.

Initial Challenges — The difficult hurdles the crew had to overcome to create the feel of zero gravity to make the film look real and to get all of the long shots in the movie. They used real footage of the moon landing for inspiration of long shots.

Previsualizing Gravity — Everything except the faces in the film are CGI. This clip shows how British visual effects company Framestore spent 10 months mapping the entire film out in CGI before filming began.

Here’s a video of some of the effects Framestore put in place:

The Hues of Space — How Framestore spent about four months lighting the entire movie making people’s faces, space suits, space stations, and the earth look realistic.

Physical Weightlessness — How production achieved the appearance of zero gravity with the use of rigs and how Sandra Bullock worked out six days a week, two hours per day to physically manoeuvre through the many rigs.

Space Tech — A look at the real space props, including space suits, used to inspire and design the ones used in the film.

Sandra and George: A Pair in Space — You get to see visuals of Clooney and Bullock interacting on set. Clooney goofing around during filming is absolutely priceless.

Final animation — The gruelling process of editing and re-editing the film during previsualization including how small props from nuts and bolts, cloth, and space shuttles were added into the film.

Complete Silence — Of course, there’s no sound in space. However, director Alfonso Cuarón figured the movie would alienate the audience without any noise. Sound was added though touch in the film in addition to music and the sound of Sandra Bullock’s breathing. Some of the best sounds in the film came from wine glasses.

SHOT BREAKDOWNS

Behind the visor — How they made the visors on the astronaut’s helmets look real on screen.

The three features — Fire in the International Space Station, Dr. Stone’s Rebirth, and Splashdown — show how those individual sequences were made.

The Sound of Action in Spaceis reminiscent of the “Complete Silence” behind-the-scenes feature.

COLLISION POINT: THE RACE TO CLEAN UP SPACE

The 20-minute documentary narrated by Ed Harris — who also voices mission control in the film — explains the phenomena shown in the film known as The Kessler Effect. The theory predicts a giant domino effect would occur if space debris began colliding. After a while it begins to sound like a PSA for cleaning space; however, it’s a really in depth look at a very real problem you probably didn’t know existed.

ANINGAAQ

Remember the scene in “Gravity” where Sandra Bullock was speaking to a man with a baby and dogs? You can watch the entire scene from his perspective in a short from Alfonso Cuarón’s son, Jonás.

According to Jonás, the entire 7-minute short took two days to shoot in Greenland.

The short was released online last year. You can check it out below.

