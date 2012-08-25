The Lost Bones Of King Richard III May Be Hidden Under This Parking Lot

A portrait of King Richard III

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

King Richard III of England died in a battle during the War of Roses in 1485. After his death, the body is believed to have been brought to Leicester, England and buried in the church of the Franciscan Friary, or Greyfriars. But overtime, the location of the church was lost, along with the remains of the last king from the Plantagenet dynasty.



Now archaeologists from the University of Leicester believe they have found the church and the monarch’s possible grave site under a city council parking lot in Leicester, BBC News reports.

Researchers will spend the next two weeks digging up the car park.

DNA analysis will be conducted if remains are found, according to University of Leicester spokesman Richard Taylor.

Here’s a screenshot of the parking lot from BBC News.

Photo: BBC News screenshot

