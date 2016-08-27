80% of people say they'll work harder for a grateful boss

Former Parade Editor-in-Chief and author Janice Kaplan spent a year practicing gratitude every day and wrote about the positive effects it had on her career, marriage, and health. Here she talks about the positive effects it can have on your career and relationships with co-workers.

