Grassfire At Victoria's Lake Charm Causes Emergency Warning: It's Too Late To Leave, Take Shelter

Map of the effected area/ CFA.

Residents in Mystic Park, Lake Charm and Kangaroo Lake – two hours north-west of Bendigo in Victoria – have been given a fire emergency warning that it is now too late to leave their homes, and to find shelter immediately.

Lake Charm Mystic Park: Red area=too late to leave, take shelter. Yellow area=Advice, keep monitoring #vicfires pic.twitter.com/caNytpBYKP — CFA Updates (@CFA_Updates) December 29, 2014

The CFA says that fire crews are trying to contain a fast-moving, out of control grassfire travelling in a easterly direction from Third Marsh towards Kangaroo Lake Road.

They are currently fighting the blaze to the west side of the train line.

“You are in danger, act now to protect yourself,” the emergency website reads.

If taking shelter indoors the CFA suggest residents close all openings to the building and turn off cooling systems.

“Shelter in a room that has a door and or a window to the outside – It is critical to keep an eye on what is happening with the fire,” the CFA says.

If you cannot get indoors, last resort options are a large open area like a football oval or sporting reserve or a large body of water. If you are in a car it says to park behind a solid structure to block the fire’s heat or pull over to a cleared area.

“Put your hazard lights and headlights on, turn off the engine off, close all windows and ensure that car air vents are closed.

“Get down as low as possible and cover up.”

For more information on the fires visit www.emergency.vic.gov.au or call the Victorian Bushfire Information Line on 1800 240 667. All emergency calls should be directed to 000 immediately.



More to come.

