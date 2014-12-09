Gérard Depardieu Says He Is 'Proud To Be Russian' In This Slightly Terrifying Luxury Watch Ad

YouTube/CVSTOS TV He really likes that watch.

French actor Gérard Depardieu capped his recently granted Russian citizenship earlier this year by signing up to become the face of Swiss luxury watch brand CVSTOS‘ new “Proud to be Russian” range.

The first ad starring Depardieu has just been uploaded to YouTube and it’s…quite intimidating (watch it below.)

Depardieu addresses the viewer (“Dear friends. Dear compatriots.”) directly down the camera lens, speaking in Russian throughout. As the dramatic music crescendoes Depardieu becomes more animated before finally hammering home the message by aggressively punching the table.

The final moments of the ad see Depardieu awkwardly pointing at the camera and waving his wrist to show off his brand new expensive watch. They cost anything up to $US30,000.

Depardieu was granted a Russian citizenship in 2013 under decree by President Vladimir Putin, who reportedly personally delivered the actor his new passport.

Take a look:

