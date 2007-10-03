Graphic/Web Design and Development

The following firms specialize in graphic and Web design and development, ranging from site layout and coding to interactive and multimedia production. We have not included large, full-service digital advertising agencies like Digitas, R/GA or Avenue A | Razorfish.



Big Spaceship. DUMBO, Brooklyn-based firm does interactive marketing, broadcast and motion design, game design and online advertising for clients such as HBO, Nike, ABC, Ford, Office Max, and The Hollywood Reporter.

Chopping Block. NoHo-based firm does Web, print, identity and broadcast design and production. Chopping Block has designed user interfaces for Adobe Systems, Web sites for MoMA, and DVD packaging for Phish.

Code And Theory. Lower Manhattan-based design and software development firm. Services include Web site design, content management systems, interface design, multimedia post-production and brand identity development. Clients include Microsoft, Sony Ericsson, Ecko, Comcast and VH1.

Firstborn. Hell’s Kitchen-based firm does print- and Web-based design ranging from Web sites, brochures and catalogues to laptop- and CD-ROM-based presentations. Recent clients include Reebok, Smirnoff, Toyota, and Microsoft.

Happy Cog. Founder Jeffrey Zeldman is the Web standards movement’s leading figure and also publishes an influential online publication for Web designers, A List Apart. Happy Cog has recently done work for startups like Kongregate and Ma.gnolia and big clients like Dictionary.com and Advertising Age.

Huge. Print, Web and interactive design in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Recent projects include Web work for JetBlue, print work for Nokia, and e-commerce work for Ikea.

Interrabang. Designer Lynn E. Rawden does print, Web, logo, apparel and Flash design, as well as photography, video and illustration work. Clients have included Columbia University, The School of Visual Arts, The New York Times, Jenna Jameson, and Notorious B.I.G.

Intersect. Interactive, identity and print design from NoHo. Services range from Web and Flash development to logo and icon design (including ours) and magazines, books, brochures and annual reports. Clients include Business 2.0, Columbia University, Financial Times, Johnson & Johnson, HBO, Motorola, and Palm.

Igicom. SoHo-based Web and Web-based application development firm, including services for small- and medium-sized businesses and organisations. Clients include Berlitz International, Cablevision, NY1 News, Rodale Press, and Vitamin Water.

Schematic. Focus on interaction and interface design, motion graphics, and Web design, as well as technology services such as software development, database design, and e-commerce. New York offices in the East Village. Clients include ABC, CNN, Intel, Microsoft, and Target.

TechSmart Solutions Group. A SoHo-based web2.0 development boutique specializing in mobile and rich internet applications. Clients include InterActiveCorp, Thumbplay, Ziff Davis and UGEN Media.

Visual Goodness. specialises in interactive and gaming design, Web design and development, animation and illustration, and large-screen displays. Offices in the Garment District. Clients include NBC, Motorola, Frog Design, and several ad agencies.

Basik Group. A Flatiron based design and technology group that produces websites, online advertising, marketing campaigns, and content management tools. Clients include Bath & Body Works, Brookfield Properties, David Zwirner Gallery, Stribling & Associates , Theory, Victoria’s Secret.

