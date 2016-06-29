[GRAPHIC WARNING] Footage shows gunman being shot at Istanbul Airport before blowing himself up

Paul Colgan

At least 28 people have been killed in three co-ordinated suicide bombings at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport.

The footage below claims to show one of the bombers being chased down and shot by police before blowing himself up.

Warning: this is distressing footage and shows the fatal moment.

