[GRAPHIC WARNING] Footage shows gunman being shot at Istanbul Airport before blowing himself up

At least 28 people have been killed in three co-ordinated suicide bombings at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport.
The footage below claims to show one of the bombers being chased down and shot by police before blowing himself up.
Warning: this is distressing footage and shows the fatal moment.
Wow. Footage shows one #AtaturkAirport attacker with rifle being shot by authorities before blowing himself up pic.twitter.com/WQHGgdQDoI
— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) June 28, 2016
