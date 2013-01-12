17 Gross Photos That Prove Sports Injuries Are Worse Than They Sound

Tony Manfred
Chipper Jones injury

Photo: Twitter.com/RealCJ10

Sports injuries are so ubiquitous that we rarely think about what they really mean.But in reality, common-sounding injuries like thigh bruises, broken fingers, and lacerated legs are often shockingly grotesque.

We collected a gallery of these sports injuries to get an idea of what “playing injured” really means.

We didn’t include anything too over the top (there are no bones poking out of random places). The last one is a graphic photo of a cyclist’s stitches, so those of you with weak stomachs could skip that one if you want.

Chipper Jones played an entire game after a ground ball bruised his ankle

Georgia State running back suffers a broken finger

Source: Daily Mail

Boxer Craig McEwan before and after a fight

NHL player Taylor Hall sat out a game because a teammate stepped on his head with a skate in warm-ups

Blackhawks player Sam Lepisto showed off a bruise he got blocking a shot. These are common in the NHL

Wayne Rooney was gashed in the thigh during an EPL game

Ronnie Lott has 9.5 fingers after a long career

Butler point guard Ronald Nored broke his front tooth in half. He stayed in and played 29 minutes in the game

CFL quarterback Matt Nichols breaks his ankle

NFL wide receiver Torry Holt has a horribly disfigured finger

Minnesota Twins infielder has permanently swollen joints as a result of taking ground balls all his life

Edgar Sosa breaks his leg in the middle of a basketball game

Texans QB Matt Schaub lost a piece of his ear and kept playing

Anthony Davis of the Hornets tweeted a picture of his very broken finger.

Cyclist Johnny Hoogerland cut his leg and needed stitches at the 2011 Tour de France

Congratulations for making it through this slideshow, now look at something beautiful

THE SEXIEST ATHLETES ALIVE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.