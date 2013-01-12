17 Gross Photos That Prove Sports Injuries Are Worse Than They Sound

Photo: Twitter.com/RealCJ10

Sports injuries are so ubiquitous that we rarely think about what they really mean.But in reality, common-sounding injuries like thigh bruises, broken fingers, and lacerated legs are often shockingly grotesque.



We collected a gallery of these sports injuries to get an idea of what “playing injured” really means.

We didn’t include anything too over the top (there are no bones poking out of random places). The last one is a graphic photo of a cyclist’s stitches, so those of you with weak stomachs could skip that one if you want.

