17 Gross Photos That Prove Sports Injuries Are Worse Than They Sound

Photo: Twitter.com/RealCJ10
Sports injuries are so ubiquitous that we rarely think about what they really mean.But in reality, common-sounding injuries like thigh bruises, broken fingers, and lacerated legs are often shockingly grotesque.
We collected a gallery of these sports injuries to get an idea of what “playing injured” really means.
We didn’t include anything too over the top (there are no bones poking out of random places). The last one is a graphic photo of a cyclist’s stitches, so those of you with weak stomachs could skip that one if you want.
NHL player Taylor Hall sat out a game because a teammate stepped on his head with a skate in warm-ups
Blackhawks player Sam Lepisto showed off a bruise he got blocking a shot. These are common in the NHL
Butler point guard Ronald Nored broke his front tooth in half. He stayed in and played 29 minutes in the game
Minnesota Twins infielder has permanently swollen joints as a result of taking ground balls all his life
