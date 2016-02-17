This incredible graphic shows all the firepower of Russia's fifth-generation jet

As the US continues to push ahead with the development of its fifth-generation fighter the F-35, Russia has been hammering away at its own next-generation aircraft.

The PAK FA, also known as the T-50, is Russia’s answer to America’s F-35 and China’s J-20. Moscow envisions their fighter to carry out long-range strikes, intelligently target ground targets, and destroy enemy aircraft all the while stealth.

To accomplish those goals, the PAK FA will come armed with an extensive set of armaments. Below is an infographic by Russia-based designer Anton Egorov depicting the PAK FA’s weapons:

Any specifications for the PAK FA are currently open to a number of disclaimers. Firstly, there is no guarantee that what Moscow is announcing for the aircraft are accurate as the plane will likely not be ready for combat until somewhere between 2018 and 2020.

Secondly, like the F-35, the PAK FA is undergoing its own range of developmental problems that could influence the viability of the aircraft and the weapons that it could carry. For example, some of the problems the aircraft is currently facing are engine performance problems in addition to the airframe having a larger radar cross-section than planned.

Currently, Russia is planning on purchasing 12 PAK FA down from an initial order of 52 due to problems with the plane, rising cost, and problems facing Russia’s economy.

