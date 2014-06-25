People Are Freaking Out Over This Graphic Safe Driving Ad From Northern Ireland

Using scare tactics in PSAs to get an audience’s attention can be an effective strategy when you have an important message to get across, especially when it comes to driving.

However, a new safe-driving PSA created by Belfast agency LyleBailie International for Northern Ireland’s Department of Environment has left many people shocked and upset. The 60-second spot, called “Classroom,” features a group of children on a field trip and a young man speeding in his car.

It’s pretty clear that something bad is going to happen from the moment the man gets in his car, but nothing can prepare you for what comes next. There is no blood or gore, but it’s still completely horrifying, and many people are not pleased.

After seeing a car completely crush a group of children, many viewers commented that the PSA was too violent even though the spot only airs after 9 p.m., according to AgencySpy.

People have taken to social media to voice their opinions of the ad.









So this PSA is the absolute worst ever… http://t.co/eP5Nk0atMk

— Buzz Sports Network (@BuzzTulsa) June 24, 2014

Jesus…I admit that this graphic safe driving PSA did really bother me. Yikes. http://t.co/kte3b3Q7uV

— Ravven (@Ravven) June 24, 2014

HOLY S**T IRELAND! That Is An Intense Safe Driving PSA http://t.co/OTYpiQexZl http://t.co/JJwsn0IMoh

— Mike Hep (@MikeHep91) June 20, 2014

Adweek reports that road safety minister Mark Durkan says he feels the harsh imagery in the controversial ad is necessary. It is meant to scare people into realising that speeding can have horrific consequences. According to the PSA and an article by The Belfast Telegraph 28 children, enough children to fill a classroom, have been killed in Northern Ireland since 2000 due to speeding accidents.

Regardless of how the PSA makes you feel, plenty of people are talking about it and it now has over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

