Graphic Photos Show Wreckage Of Malaysia Airlines Crash In Ukraine

Graphic photos have started to emerge after a Malaysia Airlines plane crashed in eastern Ukraine with 295 passengers on board.
An adviser to the Ukraine Interior Minister says separatists shot down the passenger plane with a Russian-made Buk ground-to-air missile system. The separatists in Donetsk admit using these systems.
There were reportedly 295 people on board (280 passengers and 15 crew) when it crashed in Torez, which is about 25 miles from the Russian border. There were 23 Americans on the flight, and were no survivors.
Here’s a photo of the Boeing 777 Malaysian Airlines aircraft with the registration number 9M-MRD in Vienna in 2005. This is reportedly the plane that crashed Thursday morning in Ukraine.
