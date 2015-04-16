This incredible interactive graphic shows the second most common language in every country

The most spoken language in any country is pretty much a no-brainer: it’s the country’s official language.

A country’s second most spoken language, however, is not always so obvious. And in some cases it’s really surprising.

Olivet Nazarene University developed an incredible interactive graphic that lets you explore every country’s second most spoken language. They pulled the data from a variety of sources, including the CIA’s World Factbook.

Analysing the second most spoken language of a country can reveal a lot about the country’s or the region’s history. For example, Algeria, Tanzania, and Tunisia all share French as their second most spoken language since France established earlier colonies in these countries.

Mandarin is Australia’s most common second language — testament to Australia’s close relationship with China.

You can explore other countries in the graphic below:

