Graphic New Video Of AZ Shooting Shows Loughner Aiming Straight For Giffords

A new surveillance video of the Arizona shooting from a store security camera has been publicly described by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for the first time.



The clip, described to the NYT, reportedly shows a gunman deliberately aiming for Rep. Gabby Giffords, directly approaching her and aiming a single shot above her eyebrow at a range of no more than two or three feet. The gunman then used a 9-millimetre to gun down others near her at a close range.

The video also shows that Judge John M. Roll died while helping to save the life of a Giffords employee, Ronald Barber.

Richard Kastigar, chief investigator at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said that in the video, Judge Roll “pushes Mr. Barber with his right hand and guides him with his left hand. The judge was on top of him and is covering up Mr. Barber, literally lying on top of him, and his back was exposed.”

Barber, who was shot twice, has left the hospital.

The surveillance video is one of more than a dozen video clips taken from cameras on the scene and from the hard drive of a security system at the Safeway by the mall where the shootings occurred.

There is also a surveillance photo showing Jared Lee Loughner inside the Safeway talking to a clerk. Kastigar said he is “pointing to his ears because he’s telling the individual that he can’t hear what she’s saying because he’s got earplugs in.”

Approximately 15 minutes elapsed between Loughner arriving at Safeway and the beginning of the shooting at 10:10am. However, once the shooting began, Kastigar said, it was over in a matter of seconds.

