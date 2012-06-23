INFOGRAPHIC: Most Company Decisions Are Based On Intuition And Not Research

Most company decisions are based on the intuition of leaders like the CEO, according to this graphic we found on visual.ly.



The graphic also points to infamous market research failures. Coca Cola spent $4 million and two years on New Coke, which lasted only 87 days on shelves.

So why do companies continue to shell out millions for extensive market research?

Browse more data visualizations.

DON’T MISS: 21 Ways You’re Deluding Yourself >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.