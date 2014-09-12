Android Fans Are Laughing Over This Graphic Showing Why iPhone 6 Is 2 Years Behind The Curve

This image, which compares the specifications of the new iPhone 6 and a Nexus 4, an older Android device, is all over the internet today. It was put together by the Ars Technica reviews editor Ron Amadeo.

The infographic, which got retweeted nearly 16,000 times and favorited by more than 7,000 users on Twitter, highlights that most of the new iPhone’s specifications are matched by the Nexus 4 — when it was released way back in 2012.

On basic specs, the Nexus appears to do either just as well as the iPhone or even sometimes outdo it — the graphic suggests that the iPhone 6 is simply playing catch-up to the Nexus 4’s features. The phones have the same screen size, and both have widgets and NFC payments — but the Nexus has a slightly higher screen resolution (760p compared with the iPhone 6’s 750p).

However, the iPhone 6 has the advantage in some specs that are not mentioned on the graphic. For example, the iPhone has Touch ID, a fingerprint-recognition feature that allows iOS users to unlock their phone with only a touch.

Touch ID also lets users pay for products they want to buy without having to use their credit cards.

To round off the ridicule, Amadeo sarcastically lists the “new” features to expect in 2016 from Apple. On the list, he includes wireless charging, water resistance, and split-screen apps — all of which are already available on Android phones.

