WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE: Picture Of George Zimmerman's Head Three Minutes After He Shot Trayvon Martin

According to a report from ABC News, there is potentially a new piece of evidence in the explosive Trayvon Martin murder case.



ABC News this morning showed a graphic image of the back of George Zimmerman’s head on Good Morning America. The photo taken from an iPhone camera just moments after he shot and killed Trayvon Martin.

The gunshot was heard at 7:17 pm according to transcripts of 911 calls about the incident. The cell phone camera shows that the photo was taken at 7:19.

The photograph would bolster Zimmerman’s public story that his head had been bashed on the sidewalk by Martin, just before he shot him.

Zimmerman asked the photographer to call his wife, saying “Man, just tell her I shot someone.”

Zimmerman was treated on the scene before being taken to police headquarters.

Florida prosecutors and the attorneys for Trayvon Martin’s family have seen the photos and still believe that George Zimmerman murdered Martin.

Here is the photo:

Photo: ABC News

