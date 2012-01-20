GRAPHIC: How Much The GOP Also-Rans Spent For Their Votes

With Rick Perry’s withdrawal from the Republican presidential primary Thursday morning, there are now three candidates who have ended their bids since voting began: Perry, Jon Huntsman, and Michele Bachmann. So how much did those candidates raise per each vote they received?



Photo: Jon Terbush / Business Insider

Note: Fundraising totals reflect the most recent campaign finance disclosures from September 30, 2011. We’ll know more about how much each candidate raised when year-end filings come out at the end of the month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.