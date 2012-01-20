GRAPHIC: How Much The GOP Also-Rans Spent For Their Votes

Jon Terbush

With Rick Perry’s withdrawal from the Republican presidential primary Thursday morning, there are now three candidates who have ended their bids since voting began: Perry, Jon Huntsman, and Michele Bachmann. So how much did those candidates raise per each vote they received?

infographic, fundraising per vote in GOP primary, jan 19 2012

Photo: Jon Terbush / Business Insider

Note: Fundraising totals reflect the most recent campaign finance disclosures from September 30, 2011. We’ll know more about how much each candidate raised when year-end filings come out at the end of the month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.