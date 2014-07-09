Brutal Graphic Shows Just How Dominating Germany Was In First Half Against Brazil

Germany is completely annihilating Brazil, scoring five goals in the first half of their World Cup semifinals showdown.

The New York Times created this graphic showing just how dominating Germany was. After Brazil took the first shot of the match, they were out-shot the rest of the half 10-1 by Germany, with nine of the German side’s shots being on target.

Germany had 5 goals on 10 shots in the first half. Brazil has some fancy, new stadiums, though http://t.co/hCElBbht9S pic.twitter.com/lcXOKeLpmZ

— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) July 8, 2014

Here is a GIF of those shots. Absolutely brutal.

