These 8 simple tricks are the keys to getting better sleep

In an ideal world, we wouldn’t have distractions keeping us up at night, or end up hitting the snooze button repeatedly in the morning. But these days, with hectic work and family schedules and essentially unlimited hours of shows to stream, a good night’s sleep can be hard to come by.

But luckily, a few simple lifestyle changes can help you reverse this trend.

The eight sleep tips in the graphic below are based on actual scientific research, conducted to discover what works best for humans (not mice or monkeys).

Hopefully they can help you fall asleep faster, wake more refreshed, and generally feel more alert all day. If you’re really struggling to sleep, though, try talking to a specialist. (The National Sleep Foundation has a handy tool for finding one here.) They can help develop a plan that works best for you.

Links to specific scientific studies and sites this graphic is based on can be found here.

