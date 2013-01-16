The Boeing 787 Dreamliner Isn't Very 'Made In The USA'

Boeing is one of the most iconic American brands. It’s a symbol of American manufacturing. And orders for Boeing’s aircraft frequently move the monthly U.S. economic data.



But most people don’t realise that most of Boeing’s aeroplane parts come from external vendors from all over the world.

Below is a diagram from Goldman Sachs’ 100 favourite charts (via Zero Hedge) from December 2011. It reveals just where all of the parts come from for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Basically, American companies make the front and back of the plane. The rest come from all over the world.

Photo: Goldman Sachs via Zero Hedge

