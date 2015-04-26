US

The future of our everyday devices is a material you've never heard of

Jason Gaines, Associated Press

Graphene is a layer of graphite material discovered in 2004 that has drawn considerable enthusiasm from the scientific community for its potential for use in several industries. It’s strong, but also thin and versatile enough to be deposited onto virtually any type of material. 

