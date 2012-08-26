There's Now A Facebook-Like Social Network Just For Marketers

James Borow and Clark Landry, cofounders of GraphEffect

Agencies and clients can hopefully look forward to fewer conference calls and endless email chains due to a new social network dedicated entirely to social marketers’ communication and collaboration.After only being available to a select list of brands and developers (including Toyota, American Express, and Samsung), GraphEffect, a collaboration platform for online marketers, will now give network access to all users and developers for the first time.



The Facebook-like work space allows cross-organizational marketers to collaborate on multiple campaigns simultaneously.

According to a press release, GraphEffect is a “social network for marketing organisations to work together on a variety of functions including planning, content creation, analysis, social advertising and more.”

GraphEffect co-founder James Borow told Business Insider that it “already partnered with a number of large agency holding companies to take the product in-house,” though it didn’t disclose which. The company does have advisors from agencies including Ogilvy and Digitas.

The company generates revenue primarily by charging a fee to marketers that execute the campaigns they plan through the tool as well as taking a commission on Facebook ads and similar buys on other platforms.

In just two years, GraphEffect grew to 50 people in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York offices and has raised $14 million in funding to date.

But seeing is believing. We put together this slideshow to walk you through just how GraphEffect works while pointing out the key features.

