Here's who holds the world's $59.7 trillion in sovereign debt

Jeff Desjardins at Visual Capitalist broke down how much of the world’s sovereign debt each country holds.

The biggest chunk of the $US59.7 trillion in debt belongs to the US, which holds 29.05% of all of it. Europe has a high frequency of large debts, with 7 of the top 15 countries coming from the continent, Desjardins noted.

Desjardins also notes an interesting, and possibly troubling, fact about the second-largest debt holder Japan.

“Japan makes up only 6.18% of total economic production, but has amounted 19.99% of global debt,” he wrote.

The data comes from the IMF and does not include household or corporate debt. Additionally, the graph shows the debt to GDP ratio for each country based on the shade of the piece. All debt was converted to USD for the graph.

