A Surprising Number Of 'Missed Connections' Happen At Walmart

Psychology Today’s Dorothy Gambrell has compiled data from Craigslist personals and “missed connections” posts, where romantic hopefuls seek out people who caught their eye in passing.



The results are weirder than expected.

A surprising number of states (15!) have most of their missed connections happen at a local Walmart, including,Texas, New Mexico, and Florida.

The most common “missed connection” in New York takes place on the subway, while in California it’s at the 24 Hour Fitness.

Additionally, Idaho had the highest percentage of men seeking women ads at 76 per cent, and Hawaii had the most M4M posts at 46 per cent. Women seeking women were the least common posts across America, totaling only 1 per cent on Craigslist.

See the full graph below:

Photo: Dorothy Gambrell via Psychology Today

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.