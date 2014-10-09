Grapefruit Juice Has Been Shown To Cut Through A High-Fat Diet

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The latest research indicates that diets involving grapefruit might be worth a second look.

Scientists at the the University of California, Berkeley, found that mice fed a high-fat diet gained 18% less weight when they drank clarified, no-pulp grapefruit juice.

The study in the journal PLOS ONE found that juice-drinking mice also showed improved levels of glucose, insulin and a type of fat called triacylglycerol compared with their water-drinking counterparts.

The link between grapefruit juice and weight loss, or decreased weight gain, has been touted in Hollywood diets before.

However, earlier studies behind those claims were often small and not well-controlled, according to Andreas Stahl and Joseph Napoli, the two Berkeley faculty members who led the new research.

This latest work was funded by the California Grapefruit Growers Cooperative but the Berkeley researchers say the funders had no control or influence over the study design or research findings.

“I was surprised by the findings,” said Stahl, associate professor of nutritional sciences and toxicology.

“We even re-checked the calibration of our glucose sensors, and we got the same results over and over again.”

Napolli said: “We see all sorts of scams about nutrition. But these results, based on controlled experiments, warrant further study of the potential health-promoting properties of grapefruit juice.”

The researchers say there are many active compounds in grapefruit juice but we don’t understand how all those compounds work.

“Basically, we couldn’t see a smoking gun that could explain why or how grapefruit juice affects weight gain,” said Stahl.

The researchers said they hope to continue the investigation into grapefruit juice.

