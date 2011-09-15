The Best Tweets From The Brilliant "FakeGrantland" Twitter Account

Photo: Twitter

We don’t despise Grantland.com the way a lot of the sports blogosphere does.But Bill Simmons’ website does have a penchant for publishing 10,000-word epics on meaningless topics.



And site seems willing to publish anything of any length on any subject (as long as it’s well-written).

The Twitter account @fakegrantland pounces on these tendencies, an parodies Grantland’s high-brow silliness in 140-character fake article topics.

