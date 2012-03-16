GRANTHAM'S MARKET FORECAST: Stocks Meh, Bonds Horrible, Trees Good

GMO has released its latest 7-year asset class forecasts (based on prices on February 29th).



The forecasts are average annual returns over 7 years based on current prices relative to cyclically adjusted earnings, return on equity, and other measures. The expected returns are “real” (adjusted for inflation, which is presumed to be 2.5%). In the past, GMO’s forecasts have often been very accurate.

The bottom line:

US stocks will have crappy returns, especially small stocks, with one exception…

US “high-quality” stocks (high cash flow, low debt) will do OK (just below average)

International stocks will have fine returns (just below average)

Bonds and cash will have horrible returns across the board

Trees (timber) will have their usual impressive returns

Please click chart for larger:

Photo: GMO

