Grantham: The Interview

Consuela Mack interviews Jeremy Grantham, the value guru at GMO whose wisdom, quarterly letters, and valuation work we quote over and over again. The video is 47 minutes long, and it’s not embeddable, but it’s worth every minute. To watch, click through the image below.



If you don’t have 45 minutes, just read the two posts below, which contain the key points in Jeremy’s latest quarterly letter.

The bottom line? Stocks are nicely cheap–priced to return about 6% per year real–and he is scaling into the market. But he continues to believe we won’t hit the lows until next year.

Grantham: Stocks May Fall Another 50%, But Still Time To Buy

Grantham: S&P Now Undervalued, But Will Likely Still Fall 40%

