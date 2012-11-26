GRANTHAM: Here Are The Basic Forces That Will Send Growth To Near-Zero For Decades

Photo: CPSL via Vimeo

Jeremy Grantham recently released his quarterly letter to GMO clients.Titled “On The Road To Zero Growth,” the note was pretty depressing.



Grantham sees real U.S. GDP growth trending at 0.9 per cent through 2030, then falling to 0.4 per cent from 2030 to 2050.

“Someday, when the debt is repaid and housing is normal and Europe has settled down, most business people seem to expect a recovery back to America’s old 3.4 per cent a year growth trend, or at least something close,” he wrote. “They should not hold their breath.

“A declining growth trend is inevitable and permanent and is caused by some pretty basic forces.”

Those basic forces include unfavorable demographic trends, decelerating productivity growth, tightening resource constraints, and rising environmental costs.

These are trends that have been developing for years. However, they have gone unnoticed thanks to the tech, housing, and financial booms and busts of the last 10 or so years.

We pulled the key charts and stats from Grantham’s note which help illuminate his thesis.

Let's start with demographics Growth in the working age population has been falling rapidly Hours worked per worker are also falling The positive effect of women entering the workforce has leveled off 'This added about 0.25 per cent a year to work input up until 2000 when the trend ended. The demographic inputs peaked around 1970 at nearly 2 per cent a year growth (there are many ways to do these calculations, each yielding slightly different results). They fell to about 1 per cent average growth for the last 30 years and demographic effects are now down to about 0.2 per cent a year increase in man-hours where they are likely to remain until 2050, with possibly a very slight downward bias.' Source: GMO And now let's consider productivity GDP per capita is falling 'It shows that productivity gains were negligible for centuries (as was population growth, for the record). We can see how growth slowly picked up first in the British Agricultural Revolution and then in the Industrial Revolution, rising to a then dizzying 1 per cent growth rate around 1900. With the surge of innovations -- steam engines, electricity, telephones, autos, and the full use of the stored energy of coal, oil, and gas -- the rate soared to a peak of 2.5 per cent at mid-century. And then it started to decline, with the estimated trend reaching 1.8 per cent in the year 2000. (The dotted line is his prediction of a further fall in the trend of productivity growth to 1.3 per cent by 2025.)' Source: GMO Declining education; income inequality; globalization; and debt overhang are all hindering productivity growth Grantham references the recent work of Northwestern University economics professor Robert Gordon. 'Professor Gordon offers a further thought experiment by speculating that possible future growth in productivity might continue to go down, all the way back to the original growth rate of about 0.2 per cent. This argument is worth a look. Professor Gordon covers four topics of particular interest to me: declining education; income inequality; globalization; and debt overhang, all relevant issues in regards to growth.' Source: GMO Capital spending is abnormally depressed, which is bad for future growth '(The savings and investment rate has a 25 per cent correlation with long-run GDP growth.) Mostly the data in Exhibit 5 reflects a lower capital spending rate responding to slower growth. The circled area, though, suggests an abnormally depressed level of capital spending, which seems highly likely to be a depressant on future growth: obviously you embed new technologies and new potential productivity more slowly if you have less new equipment. This currently reduced investment level appears to be about 4 per cent below anything that can be explained by the decline in the growth trend. If this decline is proactive, if you will, and not a reflection of earlier declines in the growth rate, then based on longer term correlations it is likely to depress future growth by, conservatively, 0.2 per cent a year.' Source: GMO Manufacturing productivity has been strong, but manufacturing has been falling as a share of the US economy 'A large long-term drag on past productivity gains has been the steady growth of the service sector and the commensurate decline in first farming and then manufacturing, which is shown in Exhibit 6. (The counter example of China is thrown in for contrast.) Productivity in manufacturing has actually held up remarkably well over the years in the U.S., as can be seen in Exhibit 7. We turn out to have an apparently inexhaustible supply of clever ideas in the making of cars and television sets and solar panels.' Source: GMO The services sector has been growing as a share of the US economy, but productivity has been falling And now let's consider resource constraints Resource costs have gone from declining to rising '...in general the global picture until 2002 was one of erratic but generally declining resource prices. The average decline for 33 equally weighted commodities was 1.2 per cent a year. This negative 1.2 per cent is the sum of a positive increase in marginal extraction costs -- deeper wells and thinner ores, etc. -- tending to push prices up and a more than offsetting negative force from technology -- finding and digging wells more efficiently, etc. -- pushing prices down.

Today, I believe that resource prices probably still have about 20 per cent fat in them, representing short-term supply catch-up, some judicious foot dragging in increasing supply, some speculation, and, more recently, a decline in Chinese growth, which seems very likely to settle onto a materially lower trend in the intermediate term of, say, 5 per cent or 6 per cent a year.

Today, I believe that resource prices probably still have about 20 per cent fat in them, representing short-term supply catch-up, some judicious foot dragging in increasing supply, some speculation, and, more recently, a decline in Chinese growth, which seems very likely to settle onto a materially lower trend in the intermediate term of, say, 5 per cent or 6 per cent a year.

However, even after an imputed 20 per cent markdown, the prices will still have doubled in 10 years or compounded at 7 per cent a year. This is far higher than global GDP growth and painfully higher than growth in the U.S. or other developed countries. This 7 per cent a year increase, in my opinion, represents a paradigm shift in costs. Let us take this conservatively marked down 7 per cent a year increase in costs and compare it to that of the previous 100 years. Here I have assumed a steady productivity/technology benefit of 3.25 per cent a year.' Source: GMO

