GRANTHAM: Bonds Are Disgusting, Potash Is In Crisis, Obliterate Las Vegas

Investing legend Jeremy Grantham is speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference right now. Charles Rotblut of the American Association of Individual Investors is live-tweeting from the event.



Here are some key insights:

Profit margins will fall. They are not in some long-term upward trend.

Fund managers are afraid to get bearish in a bull market for fearing of losing business.

Shortage of resources is “the great paradigm shift.”

Potash is likely in a crisis because there are no substitutes.

Vegas is an inefficient use of water. It should be “obliterated.”

Bonds are overpriced, but not in a bubble.

Here are Rotbluts tweets, which include some other highlights.

