SI Writer Runs For FIFA Presidency, Makes Awesome Campaign Video Blasting Current President

Sports Illustrated senior writer Grant Wahl announced today that he’s running to become the next president of FIFA. And he’s not joking.



Wahl even went so far as to make a campaign video blasting current president Sepp Blatter while throwing his hat in the ring as the “cure for FIFA’s Blatter infection.” Considering that Blatter is running for his fourth term and makes comments like this, Wahl just might stand a chance.

Check out Grant Wahl’s campaign video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.