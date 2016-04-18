Grant Hackett is being questioned by police following an incident on a Virgin Australia flight

Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

Former Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett is being questioned by Australian Federal Police in Melbourne following an altercation on board a Virgin Australia flight.

Broadcaster Ray Hadley said on 2GB radio that Hackett had been taken into custody after flying out from Adelaide following the Australian Swimming Championships.

The altercation reportedly began after a passenger in front of Hackett reclined his seat.

“Grant Hackett took exception to the reclining of the seat,” Hadley said.

“There’s allegations from people onboard the flight that Hackett assaulted the man in front of him.”

The AFP has since released a statement saying they were “requested to attend an arrival gate at Melbourne airport earlier today”.

“A 35-year-old man was spoken to however at this time no charges have been laid. Enquiries in relation to this matter are continuing.”

The three-time Olympic gold medallist was bound for the Gold Coast.

