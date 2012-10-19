GRANT CARDONE: Stay Engaged Because It's Always Your Business

Photo: Grant Cardone

Who will be the next president of the USA and how much do you hate politics? Two men met to debate the other night and some have accused them of lies, deception, and stretching the truth.



I know many of you tell me how distasteful you find these 90-minute debates, but regardless one of these men will lead our country and influence the direction of the economy that we all depend.

Whatever your party preference or your interest level in these multi-billion dollar political campaigns the most important thing you can do right now is to stay engaged and participate. As tempting as it might be, do not become apathetic about these events.

As Americans, it is our democratic responsibility to show up and stay engaged regardless of how objectionable the process has become. In life there are many things that no one wants to do. I change my daughter’s diapers but don’t really like doing much of it. I travel all week long and come home to find out the trash needs to be taken out, the grass needs to be mowed and the cars washed. But just because there are things you and I don’t like to do doesn’t mean we can say we are not going to participate.

Here is why:

If you disengage from one area of your life, it will open the door for you to disengage from other areas of your life as well. For example, you may have knowledge of someone doing something wrong in your company or in your community. You may prefer not to confront that person, those emotions or that situation.

You may say it’s none of your business, but in actuality, it is. It is your business because if you don’t step in, you may find that situation right at your own doorstep. It could happen to you or someone you love because you did not take the necessary steps to make sure it was handled. There are times when you must get your hands dirty dealing with situations you would just rather not confront. Here’s the deal: engagement is your business.

Practice staying engaged in the things that are difficult so that you will be strong when it comes to those things that will most benefit you. That means an engagement in politics even when you are disgusted with it because it is important. What would happen if everyone just checked out? Checking out means Check Mate for you and all of us. Stay engaged!

